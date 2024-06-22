Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 7,628 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises 1.5% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

