Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 68 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.97.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.89. 2,173,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.77 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

