Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $107,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,349,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,791,000 after acquiring an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,682,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

