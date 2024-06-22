Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,686,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.60. 2,452,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

