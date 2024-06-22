Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $69,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 276,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

