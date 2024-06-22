Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $892,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 89,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $148.75. 15,176,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.