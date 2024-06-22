Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 20,124 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVLV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 280,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

