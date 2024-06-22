Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,095,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period.

Get Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.33. 9,805 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.