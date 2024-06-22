Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation makes up approximately 1.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $403,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 471,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,078. The firm has a market cap of $837.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

