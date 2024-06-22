Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 83.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 185.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV remained flat at $2.08 on Friday. 21,612,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957,404. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.