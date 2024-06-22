Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 5,261 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

GILD traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,302,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,833. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 196.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

