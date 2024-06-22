Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 90,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

