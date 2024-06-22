G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

