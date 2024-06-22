Gaimin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.02 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $216,989.69 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00230684 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $390,136.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

