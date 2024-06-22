Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Generation Bio stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $182.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

