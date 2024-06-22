GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.10.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.