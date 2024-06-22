GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $67.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $527,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $490,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,006,676. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

