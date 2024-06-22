Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3202 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATS GLOV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 33,097 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $881.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
