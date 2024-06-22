Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7028 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. 387 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $793.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

