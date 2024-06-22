Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.