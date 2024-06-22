Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,236 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,801 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

