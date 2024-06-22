Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

