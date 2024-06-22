GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 10,639 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 54,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,065. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

