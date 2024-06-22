GSG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,081,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,891,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

