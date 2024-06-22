Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.75. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 520,329 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 304,335 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.