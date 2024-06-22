Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.75. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 520,329 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
