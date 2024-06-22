Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,507 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

