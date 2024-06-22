Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.82. 145,594,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

