Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $34.05 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 217,935 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Itron were worth $34,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 126,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.12. 1,217,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.