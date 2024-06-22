Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $117,083,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 109.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 440.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,462,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

