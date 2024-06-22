Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $826.17. The company had a trading volume of 994,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,857. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $727.31 and its 200-day moving average is $680.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

