Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 236,946 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236,946 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.09% of Onsemi worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $68.52. 9,842,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,333. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

