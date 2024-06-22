Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 41,249 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,249 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for about 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.20% of Hubbell worth $44,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 245,536 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.39. The company had a trading volume of 736,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

