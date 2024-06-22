Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 263 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. 3,639,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,599. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

