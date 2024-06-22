Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 2,763 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,118.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,265,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.41. 15,389,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

