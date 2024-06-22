Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average of $191.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.