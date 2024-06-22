Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159,664 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.28. 21,292,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

