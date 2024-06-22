Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 2,279 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. 6,933,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

