Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.67. 31,302,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,833. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

