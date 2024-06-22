Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,569,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,846. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

