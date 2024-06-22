Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $17,405,904. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

