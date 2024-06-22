Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $452.13. The stock had a trading volume of 786,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

