Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.50 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,212. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

