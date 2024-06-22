Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $66.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.26. 59,728,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,706,858. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

