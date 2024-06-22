Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 116 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $113.85. 5,159,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,902. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $198.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

