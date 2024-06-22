Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 124 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.7 %

Global Payments stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. 4,749,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

