Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 274 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after buying an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,408,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,256. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

