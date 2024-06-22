Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 28 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $915.06. 389,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,565. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $921.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

