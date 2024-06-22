Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,140 ($14.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.15).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,148 ($14.59) to GBX 1,342 ($17.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

HL opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 916.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 803.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,643.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

