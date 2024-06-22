Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 12.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

