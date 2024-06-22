Head-To-Head Comparison: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 82.65 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Nikola $35.84 million 13.52 -$966.28 million ($1.06) -0.34

Nikola has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mullen Automotive and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nikola has a consensus price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 273.27%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -113.18% -58.40%

Summary

Nikola beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

